Living lakeside: My month at Manteo Resort

Photo: Contributed You will feel right at home at Manteo Resort.

I came to Manteo Resort, part of the Eldorado Resort on Okanagan Lake, thinking I’d stay a few weeks—just long enough to recharge and get some work done in a new setting. But a month in, I’ve stopped counting the days. There’s something about life here that slows you down in all the right ways—the rhythm of the lake, the quiet of the mornings, the sense that you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

Mornings on the water

Each day begins the same: a cup of coffee, the balcony door cracked open, and the sound of water lapping against the shore. Across the lake, the hills turn gold as the sun rises, and a few ducks drift lazily by. Even in winter, it’s mesmerizing—calm, cool and alive.

On workdays, I set up near the window, laptop open and mountain views just beyond the glass. On weekends, I follow the boardwalk trail along the water, watching the fog lift off Okanagan Lake. The simplicity of it is what makes it magic.

The heart of the Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Living at Manteo means living in the heart of the Thompson-Okanagan region—a place shaped by rivers, lakes and stories. The region takes its name from the mighty Thompson River in the north and Okanagan Lake, where Eldorado Resort rests on its southern shores. Each nearby community—from Kelowna to Peachland to Penticton—carries its own character, from historic main streets to contemporary wineries.

Here, the outdoors are a year-round invitation. You can bike the Kettle Valley Rail Trail, a historic route that stretches more than 460 km through tunnels and trestles, or spend a day visiting family-run vineyards and farm-to-table restaurants that define Okanagan living. Every outing feels like part of a larger story this region tells so well: one of nature, community and connection.

Finding my local rhythm

Kelowna in the off-season has a charm all its own. Mornings mean sourdough and espresso at Sprout Bakery; afternoons might be a stroll through the farmers’ market or a quiet visit to a lakeside wine bar.

At Manteo, life unfolds at a comfortable pace. The suites have everything you need—full kitchens, cozy living spaces and just enough luxury to make everyday life easy.

Weekly housekeeping keeps things simple, and access to the indoor pool, steam room and gym makes it easy to balance comfort with wellness.

Photo: Contributed

In the evenings, a few of us long-term guests gather by the outdoor hot tub, trading stories as the lights from the marina shimmer across the water. It’s a small, friendly community—the kind that makes you feel rooted, even when you’re away from home.

Exploring and belonging

Weekends are for exploring. I’ve wandered the Myra Canyon trestles on misty mornings, tasted pinot noir on snowy patios, and driven the scenic stretch between Kelowna and Penticton just to chase the sunset. The region’s diversity—its landscapes, people and experiences—keeps every day fresh.

Photo: Contributed

Staying awhile

What began as a temporary stay has turned into something more like a lifestyle. Living at Manteo—nestled within the history and beauty of the Thompson Okanagan—reminds me how good it feels to slow down, explore deeply and let a place unfold around you.

If you ever find yourself longing for a quieter pace, a deeper connection to nature, and a community that embraces every season, this little stretch of lakefront might just feel like home, too.

