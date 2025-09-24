Okanagan Bucketlist News

Experience fall in Boundary Country, where the list of fun events is long

It's fall in Boundary Country

Photo: Peter Kalasz Photography Grand Forks

As the warmth of summer gives way to crisp mornings and golden leaves, Boundary Country comes alive with a rhythm all its own. This is a place where valleys glow with autumn light, trails invite one more ride, and fall gatherings bring friends, families and neighbours together. Under wide skies and beside winding rivers, October in Boundary Country is full of celebration, colour and connection.

Photo: Peter Kalasz Photography Grand Forks

A harvest to share

Through to Oct. 18, the Grand Forks Farmers’ Market continues to be a hub of community life. Open every Tuesday and Friday, the market offers everything from fresh produce and homemade goods to wild-foraged finds. With the motto “Make, Bake, Grow, Raise, Wild Harvest,” it’s a showcase of local entrepreneurship, where farmers, crafters and makers come together to share what they’ve created and cultivated. Expect friendly faces, vibrant stalls and a chance to support the people who keep the Boundary region thriving.

Photo: Peter Kalasz Photography Christina Lake

A weekend for wild wonders

On Oct. 18 and 19, the forests, parks and creative corners of Christina Lake will host the Boundary Mushroom Festival—a vibrant, grassroots celebration that could only grow in Boundary soil. Equal parts wild science, local flavour and artistic expression, the weekend invites foragers, food lovers, artists and curious minds to explore the hidden world of fungi and their powerful role in our ecosystems, health and culture. Guided forest walks, mushroom-inspired meals, live music, workshops and public art transform the region into a living classroom and creative playground, with the Christina Lake Community Hall and Nature Park serving as central hubs. A winner of the 2025 Boundary Country “Spark” Program, the festival marks a bold step for eco and cultural tourism in the Boundary—rooted in stewardship, shaped by community and alive with curiosity.

Photo: Tina Bryan Greenwood

Where things get weird (in the best way)

As October winds down, Boundary Country lets loose with the return of the 45th annual Freakers Ball, set for Oct. 25 in Grand Forks. This legendary costume party is a wild mix of music, mischief and unapologetic fun, and has become a beloved fixture in the local calendar. Doors open at 8 p.m., with SHAG the Band taking the stage for three high-energy sets, while DJ Boss Ross keeps the dance floor alive between sets with beats, giveaways and a no-holds-barred costume contest. Equal parts spooky and spectacular, the Freakers Ball is where creativity runs wild and the community comes together for one unforgettable night. Dress loud, dance late and bring your freakiest self.

Fireworks and bonfires light the sky

On Oct. 31, Halloween casts a warm glow across Boundary Country as annual bonfires and fireworks return to Christina Lake, Grand Forks and Greenwood. Families gather under the autumn sky, sharing stories, laughter and the timeless joy of the season. From costumed children darting through the dark to neighbours bundled in blankets by the fire, the night flickers with more than just flame—it shines with tradition, togetherness and a spark of shared celebration. As fireworks burst overhead and the final embers fade, Halloween in Boundary Country closes October with light, laughter and a little bit of magic.

Photo: Hatch Interior Designs Inc. Kettle Valley Steakhouse rendering

As the season turns

As October winds down, a quiet transformation begins in the high country. Up at Big White Ski Resort, snow is starting to blanket the peaks in soft white layers, casting a fresh glow over the landscape and hinting at the magic to come. The mountain is shifting into winter mode, bringing a renewed energy and a few welcome surprises for the season ahead. After five years, Big White’s beloved Kettle Valley Steakhouse will reopen in mid-December 2025, offering a refreshed yet familiar dining experience in Happy Valley. For now, the slopes remain silent—but come opening day on Nov. 27, the mountain will come alive as skiers and snowboarders from around the world return to carve new memories in this alpine gem of the Okanagan, where Boundary Country’s spirit carries on through every snowfall and snowflake.

Where fall feels like family

In Boundary Country, fall isn’t just a season—it’s a shared experience. From the scent of harvest in the air to the sound of laughter, music and fireworks, each moment reflects the people, stories and natural beauty that shape this unforgettable region.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.