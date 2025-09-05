Two days of biking adventures at Predator Ridge Resort: Ride, relax, repeat

Photo: Jackson Parker, Predator Ridge Resort

Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or coasting through calm, Vernon’s one-of-a-kind trail network offers the best of both biking worlds. Make Predator Ridge Resort your Okanagan adventure base camp to explore the Trails Capital of BC with this two-day itinerary. Choose from a variety of accommodation options to suit your group from self-contained apartments to five-bedroom homes and make the most of the resort lifestyle.

Day 1

Morning

Get ready to hit the world-class mountain bike trail system. Didn’t bring your bike or want to try something different? Pick up an e-mountain bike rental from the Bike Shop located at the Commons Racquet Clubhouse. The onsite shop has everything you need, including helmets, trail maps and helpful advice from local experts.

Hit the Predator Ridge bike trails

Explore 13.5 kilometres of resort-maintained mountain bike trails that connect directly to over 40 kilometres of trails in Ellison Provincial Park.

• Start with “Ellison Connector” for a scenic warm-up.

• Take on “Granite” for a step up in technical riding.

• Feeling bold? Tackle the “Jungle Gym Jumps” or “Rock Garden Playground” for advanced terrain and technical features.

The trails are crafted to suit all levels and are designed to highlight the natural features of the terrain and environment with flow, fun and Okanagan views in mind. Stop for a quick snack break at the Outlook Cabin to refuel during your day out on the trails.

Afternoon

Relax and refresh after a morning of adventure. Enjoy some downtime at the resort—cool down with a dip in the pool, soak sore muscles in the hot tub or unwind with yoga at the fitness centre.

Evening

Savour a relaxed dinner at RANGE restaurant, bar + patio. Toast the day’s ride with locally sourced and globally inspired dishes paired with a glass of Okanagan wine. Watch for weekly dining features or live music on the patio.

Photo: Vanessa Garrison

Day 2

Morning

Predator Ridge’s Rail Trail Shuttle Package, which is $130 per person, includes e-bike rental and round-trip transport to two different access points along the Okanagan Rail Trail. No stress, no planning—just you, your friends and open trail ahead.

The Okanagan Rail Trail spans 52 kilometres from Coldstream to Kelowna—currently not continuous—with a nearly flat grade and scenic views along the way. The Rail Trail is perfect for all ages and stages where you can cruise at your own pace, take photos, stop for a swim or visit a local café or farm stand.

Afternoon

After you have biked from Coldstream for just over 17 kilometres, it is time for a lunch stop at Pane Vino Pizzeria at Gatzke Orchards. Enjoy locally sourced ingredients on your tasty wood-fired pizza.

The shuttle brings you back to the resort in the afternoon, where you can relax and reflect on your lakeside journey. Grab a bite to eat and soak in the views on the patio at RANGE restaurant or Pallino’s.

Evening

After two days of biking you’ll want to reset with Sunset Stretch & Sip outdoor yoga at Predator Ridge with Grace & Flow. Wind down from your adventures with a deep stretch and gorgeous views as the sun sets over Okanagan Lake. Make sure to book your spot in advance as they sell out during the season.

From rugged ridge lines to tranquil lakefronts, Vernon and Predator Ridge are your gateways to biking adventures for everyone. Now is the time to book that vacation you have been dreaming of. Start planning your trip at tourismvernon.com.

Photo: Jackson Parker, Predator Ridge Resort

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.