Offbeat
Baby's first ice cream
Baby tries ice cream for the first time, and she's hooked!
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Everybody sits! Feb 24
- Spill the beans Feb 23
- Sunbathing Feb 22
- Lightning McQueen Feb 21
- Ravens have lots to say Feb 20
- Babies baptisms Feb 19
- Bagel delivery Feb 18
- Low rated vet clinic Feb 17
- Walking random objects Feb 16
- Making faces Feb 15
- Cutie comes running Feb 14
- Locked OUT Feb 13
© 2026 Castanet.net