285329
285147
Offbeat  

Cutie comes running

Sarah Dubetz - Feb 14, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 599121

This Valais blacknose sheep is the cutest thing you'll see today!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Happy
0.0%
Surprised
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive