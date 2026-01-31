Offbeat
Listen up!
Donkey has something important to say.
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy100.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Favourite Spot Jan 30
- Stare-down during prayer Jan 29
- Never ending laundry Jan 28
- Funyun chip fail Jan 27
- Big puddle Jan 26
- What is this? Jan 25
- One gigantic leap Jan 24
- Coolest pup ever Jan 23
- She finds a way Jan 22
- Hippity-hoppity Jan 21
- Self-rolling burrito Jan 20
- Unmarked duck crossing Jan 19
© 2026 Castanet.net