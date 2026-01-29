284381
279903
Offbeat  

Stare-down during prayer

Sarah Dubetz - Jan 29, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 596185

Guy gets a hilarious stare-down by a random kid at the church.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive