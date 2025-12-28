Offbeat
Take a load off
This kid is all of us.
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- "Those are for Christmas!" Dec 27
- No privacy Dec 26
- Christmas from the cats Dec 25
- Finally it's over! Dec 24
- Gift regret Dec 23
- How to tell the birds apart Dec 22
- Husky howls with firetruck Dec 21
- It's Christmas time! Dec 20
- Amazed by Mickey Dec 19
- Warmth over walk Dec 18
- Good use of robotics Dec 17
- Creative guitar door chime Dec 16
© 2025 Castanet.net