279882
274272
Offbeat  

How to tell the birds apart

Sarah Dubetz - Dec 22, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 590457

"When someone asks how I tell them apart. The tongue is the give-away."

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive