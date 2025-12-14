Power's out except...

"This is a street with a cul-de-sac in Livonia Michigan. I live on the end of the cul-de-sac. Mike and Jen next door decorate their house and the island for Christmas. Each year it gets bigger and better. They have won awards in the past. One night a couple weeks ago, my house lost power. I went outside and every house on the block was without power EXCEPT FOR MY NEIGHBOR'S HOUSE (who I now call the Griswalds) and their Christmas lights. Power was out for several hours. This must’ve been divine Intervention because they do not have a generator.. You just can’t make this up. In Facebook comments, people say I sound like Tim Allen." Credit: Tom Langan.