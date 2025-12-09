POV: Your dog is not a morning dog.
Offbeat
Not before my coffee
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Cheese?! Dec 8
- Up to no good Dec 7
- Do you wanna walk..... Dec 6
- Eating food near your dog Dec 5
- Easily Amused Dec 4
- Dachshund Dash Dec 3
- Best buds Dec 2
- Wrong celeb compliment Dec 1
- Kids Michelin star meal Nov 30
- Bernese first snow Nov 29
- Too early, mom Nov 28
- Do not disturb Nov 27
© 2025 Castanet.net