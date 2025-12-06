276398
274225
Offbeat  

Do you wanna walk....

Do you wanna walk.....

- | Story: 588023

Dog has hilarious reaction to "do you wanna go for a walk?"

How does this story make you feel? (73 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
16.4%
Happy
9.6%
Entertained
2.7%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
9.6%
Hilarious
61.6%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive