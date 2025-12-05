When you eat food near your dog... he's just hoping a piece drops!
Offbeat
Eating food near your dog
How does this story make you feel? (54 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused38.9%
Happy16.7%
Entertained5.6%
LOL22.2%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome16.7%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Not before my coffee Dec 9
- Cheese?! Dec 8
- Up to no good Dec 7
- Do you wanna walk..... Dec 6
- Easily Amused Dec 4
- Dachshund Dash Dec 3
- Best buds Dec 2
- Wrong celeb compliment Dec 1
- Kids Michelin star meal Nov 30
- Bernese first snow Nov 29
- Too early, mom Nov 28
- Do not disturb Nov 27
© 2025 Castanet.net