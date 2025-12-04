Offbeat
Easily Amused
Dogs are so easily amused. We love to see it!
How does this story make you feel? (86 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused8.1%
Happy37.2%
LOL12.8%
Amazed1.2%
Awesome31.4%
Hilarious9.3%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Shadows are hilarious Mar 11
- Wine time Mar 10
- Born with it Mar 9
- Turn that frown Mar 8
- So yummy Mar 7
- Brother has change of heart Mar 6
- Raising boys Mar 5
- Helpful lab Mar 4
- Cow gives good directions Mar 3
- Unexpected reaction Mar 2
- She made her point Mar 1
- Happy dog avoids puddle Feb 28
© 2026 Castanet.net