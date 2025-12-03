286106
288798
Offbeat  

Dachshund Dash

Sarah Dubetz - Dec 3, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 587312

Determined Dachshund races his brother.

How does this story make you feel? (86 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
16.3%
Happy
12.8%
Entertained
4.7%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
19.8%
Hilarious
46.5%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive