Offbeat
Best buds
Dachshund and baby are best buds.
How does this story make you feel? (75 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused2.7%
Happy33.3%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed2.7%
Awesome61.3%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Born with it Mar 9
- Turn that frown Mar 8
- So yummy Mar 7
- Brother has change of heart Mar 6
- Raising boys Mar 5
- Helpful lab Mar 4
- Cow gives good directions Mar 3
- Unexpected reaction Mar 2
- She made her point Mar 1
- Happy dog avoids puddle Feb 28
- Quesadilla Feb 27
- Tricking babies Feb 26
© 2026 Castanet.net