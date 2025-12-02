288211
285632
Offbeat  

Best buds

Sarah Dubetz - Dec 2, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 587102

Dachshund and baby are best buds.

How does this story make you feel? (75 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
2.7%
Happy
33.3%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
2.7%
Awesome
61.3%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive