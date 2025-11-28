Offbeat
Too early, mom
When it's too early to talk. This kid gets it!
How does this story make you feel? (52 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused40.4%
Entertained1.9%
Excited0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome9.6%
Hilarious48.1%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Raising boys Mar 5
- Helpful lab Mar 4
- Cow gives good directions Mar 3
- Unexpected reaction Mar 2
- She made her point Mar 1
- Happy dog avoids puddle Feb 28
- Quesadilla Feb 27
- Tricking babies Feb 26
- Baby's first ice cream Feb 25
- Everybody sits! Feb 24
- Spill the beans Feb 23
- Sunbathing Feb 22
© 2026 Castanet.net