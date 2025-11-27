Offbeat
Do not disturb
Do not disturb unless you have treats.
How does this story make you feel? (65 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused50.8%
Happy15.4%
Entertained3.1%
Amazed1.5%
Awesome9.2%
Hilarious20.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Helpful lab Mar 4
- Cow gives good directions Mar 3
- Unexpected reaction Mar 2
- She made her point Mar 1
- Happy dog avoids puddle Feb 28
- Quesadilla Feb 27
- Tricking babies Feb 26
- Baby's first ice cream Feb 25
- Everybody sits! Feb 24
- Spill the beans Feb 23
- Sunbathing Feb 22
- Lightning McQueen Feb 21
© 2026 Castanet.net