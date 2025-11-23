287797
282668
Offbeat  

Playful puppy

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 23, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 585589

Playful puppy annoys sleepy dog.

How does this story make you feel? (75 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
37.3%
Entertained
13.3%
Excited
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
20.0%
Hilarious
29.3%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive