283113
283675
Offbeat  

Baby tries first mango

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 16, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 583098

Baby tries mango for the first time.... what an adorable mixed reaction!

How does this story make you feel? (56 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
55.4%
Happy
10.7%
Entertained
14.3%
Amazed
3.6%
Awesome
7.1%
Hilarious
8.9%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive