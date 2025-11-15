285299
285147
Offbeat  

Wagon full of puppies

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 15, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 583097

Wagon full of puppies is the cutest thing you will see today!

How does this story make you feel? (77 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
10.4%
Happy
58.4%
Entertained
7.8%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
23.4%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive