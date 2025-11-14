Offbeat
What's yours is mine
Twin grabs cookie offered to her sisters. What's yours is mine and what's ours is also mine, right?
How does this story make you feel? (44 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused56.8%
Entertained2.3%
LOL6.8%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome4.5%
Hilarious29.5%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Babies baptisms Feb 19
- Bagel delivery Feb 18
- Low rated vet clinic Feb 17
- Walking random objects Feb 16
- Making faces Feb 15
- Cutie comes running Feb 14
- Locked OUT Feb 13
- No personal space Feb 12
- Little wizard Feb 11
- Send in Chico! Feb 10
- Puppy learns to howl Feb 9
- First look Feb 8
© 2026 Castanet.net