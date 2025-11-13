Offbeat
Seashell
Little girl claims she can hear the ocean with her seashell... who's gonna tell her?
How does this story make you feel? (44 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused45.5%
Happy6.8%
Entertained2.3%
LOL9.1%
Awesome9.1%
Hilarious27.3%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Bagel delivery Feb 18
- Low rated vet clinic Feb 17
- Walking random objects Feb 16
- Making faces Feb 15
- Cutie comes running Feb 14
- Locked OUT Feb 13
- No personal space Feb 12
- Little wizard Feb 11
- Send in Chico! Feb 10
- Puppy learns to howl Feb 9
- First look Feb 8
- Quick car snack Feb 7
© 2026 Castanet.net