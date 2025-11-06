Offbeat
Dog steals husband
"Oh, you're still here?"
How does this story make you feel? (98 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused22.4%
Happy6.1%
Entertained1.0%
Amazed2.0%
Awesome9.2%
Hilarious59.2%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Little wizard Feb 11
- Send in Chico! Feb 10
- Puppy learns to howl Feb 9
- First look Feb 8
- Quick car snack Feb 7
- New rib, who's dis? Feb 6
- Innocent! Feb 5
- No soliciting! Feb 4
- Milton is mad Feb 3
- Baby Mob Boss Feb 2
- Hey Mom! Feb 1
- Listen up! Jan 31
© 2026 Castanet.net