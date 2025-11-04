281457
282089
Offbeat  

Everyone's a critic

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 4, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 581867

Little brother is not impressed.

How does this story make you feel? (41 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
56.1%
Happy
4.9%
Entertained
2.4%
LOL
22.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hilarious
14.6%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive