Offbeat
Dad has slow reaction
Dad has the slowest reaction to dog falling off the sofa.
How does this story make you feel? (39 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused53.8%
Entertained10.3%
LOL7.7%
Amazed10.3%
Awesome2.6%
Hilarious15.4%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- First look Feb 8
- Quick car snack Feb 7
- New rib, who's dis? Feb 6
- Innocent! Feb 5
- No soliciting! Feb 4
- Milton is mad Feb 3
- Baby Mob Boss Feb 2
- Hey Mom! Feb 1
- Listen up! Jan 31
- Favourite Spot Jan 30
- Stare-down during prayer Jan 29
- Never ending laundry Jan 28
© 2026 Castanet.net