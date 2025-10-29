283829
282089
Offbeat  

Tough week for Tommy

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 29, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 580289

Tommy had a tough week, and here's why:

How does this story make you feel? (67 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
41.8%
Happy
9.0%
Entertained
4.5%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
6.0%
Hilarious
38.8%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive