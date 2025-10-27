268271
281456
Offbeat  

Take control

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 27, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 580078

Cockatoo loves this song, and even knows some of the words!

How does this story make you feel? (64 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
14.1%
Happy
6.2%
Entertained
6.2%
Amazed
1.6%
Awesome
25.0%
Hilarious
46.9%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive