Offbeat
NFL catch of the year
This might be the NFL catch of the year.
How does this story make you feel? (58 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused12.1%
Happy8.6%
Entertained5.2%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome8.6%
Hilarious65.5%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Listen up! Jan 31
- Favourite Spot Jan 30
- Stare-down during prayer Jan 29
- Never ending laundry Jan 28
- Funyun chip fail Jan 27
- Big puddle Jan 26
- What is this? Jan 25
- One gigantic leap Jan 24
- Coolest pup ever Jan 23
- She finds a way Jan 22
- Hippity-hoppity Jan 21
- Self-rolling burrito Jan 20
© 2026 Castanet.net