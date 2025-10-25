Offbeat
Grumpy face
Little girl already showed her grumpy face...
How does this story make you feel? (36 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused44.4%
Happy8.3%
LOL13.9%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome2.8%
Hilarious30.6%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Stare-down during prayer Jan 29
- Never ending laundry Jan 28
- Funyun chip fail Jan 27
- Big puddle Jan 26
- What is this? Jan 25
- One gigantic leap Jan 24
- Coolest pup ever Jan 23
- She finds a way Jan 22
- Hippity-hoppity Jan 21
- Self-rolling burrito Jan 20
- Unmarked duck crossing Jan 19
- Flyaway hair Jan 18
© 2026 Castanet.net