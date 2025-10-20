282310
281928
Offbeat  

Sleeping on the job

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 20, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 578941

" I was wondering why my husband was taking so long to inspect the sink."

How does this story make you feel? (56 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
25.0%
Happy
1.8%
Entertained
1.8%
LOL
10.7%
Amazed
5.4%
Hilarious
55.4%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive