Offbeat
Hilarious vacuum trick
Dad uses hilarious vacuum trick to do his daughter's hair. She approves!
How does this story make you feel? (60 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused21.7%
Happy10.0%
Entertained1.7%
Amazed1.7%
Awesome18.3%
Hilarious46.7%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- One gigantic leap Jan 24
- Coolest pup ever Jan 23
- She finds a way Jan 22
- Hippity-hoppity Jan 21
- Self-rolling burrito Jan 20
- Unmarked duck crossing Jan 19
- Flyaway hair Jan 18
- Baby tries first mango Jan 17
- Cat mimics ceiling fan Jan 16
- She's got the moves Jan 15
- Dog teaches baby to bounce Jan 14
- Big brother confusion Jan 13
© 2026 Castanet.net