282310
279903
Offbeat  

Hilarious vacuum trick

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 19, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 578818

Dad uses hilarious vacuum trick to do his daughter's hair. She approves!

How does this story make you feel? (60 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
21.7%
Happy
10.0%
Entertained
1.7%
Amazed
1.7%
Awesome
18.3%
Hilarious
46.7%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive