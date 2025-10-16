277731
281928
Offbeat  

Big Great Dane

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 16, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 578202

Great Dane is taller than a human.

How does this story make you feel? (67 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
14.9%
Happy
7.5%
Entertained
7.5%
Amazed
22.4%
Awesome
43.3%
Hilarious
4.5%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive