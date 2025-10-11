282853
A Golden distraction

Golden Retriever almost destroys a shoe, until....

Huey is David's one-and-a-half year old Golden Retriever who loves to watch TV. When Huey grabbed David’s shoe while walking into the living room, he saw his favorite TV show playing and deciced to watch it.After reviewing the footage, David burst out in laughter and shared the video with a co-worker.

