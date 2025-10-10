Offbeat
Not a fan
Toddler tries lemon for the first time.
How does this story make you feel? (46 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused54.3%
Happy2.2%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed4.3%
Awesome8.7%
Hilarious30.4%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- She's got the moves Jan 15
- Dog teaches baby to bounce Jan 14
- Big brother confusion Jan 13
- Tram photobomb Jan 12
- Cousin Jimmy Jan 11
- New carpet? Jan 10
- Weakest link Jan 9
- A spoonful of betrayal Jan 8
- Hide and Seek Jan 7
- Anti-climactic NYE Jan 6
- Careless whisker Jan 4
- It's grass! Jan 3
© 2026 Castanet.net