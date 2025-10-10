282782
282308
Offbeat  

Not a fan

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 10, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 576887

Toddler tries lemon for the first time.

How does this story make you feel? (46 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
54.3%
Happy
2.2%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
4.3%
Awesome
8.7%
Hilarious
30.4%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive