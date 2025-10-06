Offbeat
Stare-down during prayer
Guy gets a hilarious stare-down by a random kid at the church.
How does this story make you feel? (61 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused34.4%
Entertained4.9%
LOL9.8%
Amazed3.3%
Awesome9.8%
Hilarious37.7%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- New carpet? Jan 10
- Weakest link Jan 9
- A spoonful of betrayal Jan 8
- Hide and Seek Jan 7
- Anti-climactic NYE Jan 6
- Careless whisker Jan 4
- It's grass! Jan 3
- A croissant! Jan 2
- The alliance Dec 31
- Peace and quiet Dec 30
- 3-5 business days Dec 29
- Take a load off Dec 28
© 2026 Castanet.net