274695
281237
Offbeat  

Twins secret conversation

Sarah Dubetz - Sep 25, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 574329

Mom catches adorable footage of twin sisters having a hilarious conversation in their secret language.

How does this story make you feel? (63 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
27.0%
Happy
17.5%
Entertained
6.3%
Amazed
3.2%
Awesome
3.2%
Hilarious
42.9%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive