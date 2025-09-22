Kelowna's Homepage
Kelowna Penticton Vernon Kamloops Nelson Oliver / Osoyoos Salmon Arm
Saturday, Dec 27
Merry Christmas from Castanet!
281344
274264
Offbeat  

Stubborn cat wants out

Sarah Dubetz - Sep 22, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 573606

Cat wants to go outside, but then changes his mind.

How does this story make you feel? (53 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
35.8%
Happy
5.7%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
1.9%
Awesome
3.8%
Hilarious
52.8%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive