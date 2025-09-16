281221
275265
Offbeat  

Deal or no deal

Sarah Dubetz - Sep 16, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 572238

Mom makes a deal with her 2 month old.

How does this story make you feel? (46 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
43.5%
Happy
43.5%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
8.7%
Hilarious
4.3%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive