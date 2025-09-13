281217
274347
Offbeat  

Rawr

- | Story: 572092

Look out for that dinosaur.

How does this story make you feel? (34 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
47.1%
Happy
17.6%
Surprised
5.9%
LOL
11.8%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
17.6%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive