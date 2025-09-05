Bulldog can't reach the cookies on the counter.
Offbeat
Can't reach cookies
How does this story make you feel? (59 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused49.2%
Entertained5.1%
LOL3.4%
Amazed1.7%
Awesome23.7%
Hilarious16.9%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Let the dog out Dec 11
- Aaaahhhh! Dec 10
- Not before my coffee Dec 9
- Cheese?! Dec 8
- Up to no good Dec 7
- Do you wanna walk..... Dec 6
- Eating food near your dog Dec 5
- Easily Amused Dec 4
- Dachshund Dash Dec 3
- Best buds Dec 2
- Wrong celeb compliment Dec 1
- Kids Michelin star meal Nov 30
© 2025 Castanet.net