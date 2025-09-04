278383
Offbeat  

Shoplifting squirrel

- | Story: 569912

Squirrel does some sneaky shoplifting.

How does this story make you feel? (63 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
42.9%
Happy
15.9%
Entertained
3.2%
LOL
11.1%
Amazed
1.6%
Hilarious
25.4%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive