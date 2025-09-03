276398
277351
Offbeat  

Too hungry to sleep

- | Story: 569911

Too tired to eat, too hungry to sleep.

How does this story make you feel? (43 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
53.5%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hungry
4.7%
Awesome
4.7%
Hilarious
37.2%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive