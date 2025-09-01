276398
Offbeat  

Cat nap

- | Story: 569720

Do not disturb Loki the cat sleeping in the tub.

How does this story make you feel? (55 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
30.9%
Happy
32.7%
Entertained
3.6%
Amazed
1.8%
Awesome
21.8%
Hilarious
9.1%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive