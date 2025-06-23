257979
262595
Offbeat  

Flyaway hair

Flyway hair

- | Story: 557665

"Becca and Savannah wanted to take a cute, aesthetically pleasing video while on a girl's trip. Savannah’s hair had other ideas."

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive