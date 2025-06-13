265168
263814
Offbeat  

Hilarious goose encounter

- | Story: 555993

Man has hilarious encounter with goose family.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive