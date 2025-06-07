Imagine getting this notification at your door!
Offbeat
Gecko at the door
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Cat vs. guitar Jun 6
- Lending a helping paw Jun 5
- Baby cracks up over garlic Jun 4
- 200-year-old condom Jun 3
- Daughter gets sassy Jun 3
- First meeting with puppy Jun 2
- Milo the cow Jun 1
- Enjoying the view May 31
- Cat crawls under door May 30
- Foul ball catch May 29
- Unhappy meal May 28
- Dada? May 27
© 2025 Castanet.net