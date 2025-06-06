257979
260839
Offbeat  

Cat vs. guitar

- | Story: 554211

Cat vs. guitar. They say imitation is the highest form of flattery.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive