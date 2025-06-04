Baby cracks up over crushed garlic.
Offbeat
Baby cracks up over garlic
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Dog breeds as humans
Galleries | June 03, 2025
Oasis won't perform fan-favourite
Music | June 03, 2025
Cracking up over crushed garlic
Must Watch | June 03, 2025
3 years of Dolores/ Imperial HR at Cons
Must Watch | June 03, 2025
Previous Stories
- 200-year-old condom Jun 3
- Daughter gets sassy Jun 3
- First meeting with puppy Jun 2
- Milo the cow Jun 1
- Enjoying the view May 31
- Cat crawls under door May 30
- Foul ball catch May 29
- Unhappy meal May 28
- Dada? May 27
- Bark hole May 26
- Out for a ride May 25
- Motthew May 24
© 2025 Castanet.net