When Javier Baez was invincible.
Offbeat
Wild baseball play
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Dog commentary May 19
- Say what?! May 18
- Baby gorilla asks for help May 17
- Sassy morning walk May 16
- Knock knock! May 15
- Future first overall pick May 14
- "Let it rip tater chip" May 13
- Take-out joy ride May 12
- Border Collie herds sheep May 11
- Protection from the prickles May 10
- "Fellow felines" May 9
- Kid sings his heart out May 8
© 2025 Castanet.net